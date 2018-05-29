Starbucks takes an afternoon coffee break for racial bias training

8,000 stores nationwide are closing early for training nearly 175,000 employees to combat racial bias.
Tuesday, May 29th 2018, 12:54 pm EDT

TRENDING VIDEOS 

All content © copyright WRCB.
EEO Reports|FCC Public File
All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.