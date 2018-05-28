Helping Veterans Through Equine Therapy

The calming effect horses have on people is being used to help veterans return to civilian life.

Monday, May 28th 2018, 7:14 am EDT

TRENDING VIDEOS 

All content © copyright WRCB.
EEO Reports|FCC Public File
All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.