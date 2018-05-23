Voters elect youngest house representative in District 1 history

In Tuesday’s primary, 24-year-old Colton Moore unseated incumbent John Deffenbaugh who has held the position for the last five years.
Wednesday, May 23rd 2018, 6:16 pm EDT
Updated:
Wednesday, May 23rd 2018, 6:16 pm EDT

