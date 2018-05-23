UPDATE: 70 dogs found in Murray Co. home being taken to HES in Atlanta

Crews with the Atlanta Humane Educational Society are relocating the pets and are hoping to bring them up to good health.
Wednesday, May 23rd 2018, 6:06 pm EDT

