Bet you didn't know Chattanooga Public Works does a lot of volunteer work

Channel 3 caught up with one city crew working on a job Tuesday, and they told us why it's important to give back.
Tuesday, May 22nd 2018, 5:28 pm EDT

TRENDING VIDEOS 

All content © copyright WRCB.
EEO Reports|FCC Public File
All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.