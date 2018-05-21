OKMS music program gets grant for new instruments

The Krystal Foundation awarded Orchard Knob's band program $3,000. It’s money to allow the school to make repairs, buy new equipment and add new instruments.
Monday, May 21st 2018, 5:26 pm EDT

TRENDING VIDEOS 

All content © copyright WRCB.
EEO Reports|FCC Public File
All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.