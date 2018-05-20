Nick's Sunday evening weather

Scattered showers and storms across the Tennessee Valley should fade this evening, if not by sundown then by around midnight.
Sunday, May 20th 2018, 6:21 pm EDT

POPULAR STORIES 

All content © copyright WRCB.
EEO Reports|FCC Public File
All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.