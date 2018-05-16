UPDATE: Fuel tanker crashes into Ocoee River, closing Hwy 64

HWY 64 will be CLOSED until at least 6:00 pm Wednesday.
Wednesday, May 16th 2018, 12:20 pm EDT

POPULAR STORIES 

All content © copyright WRCB.
EEO Reports|FCC Public File
All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.