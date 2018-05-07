What the Tech? App of the Day: Gigwalk

Gigwalk, an app for iPhones and Android devices, lets users browse through mystery shopper jobs posted by retailers and manufacturers.
Monday, May 7th 2018, 5:50 pm EDT

POPULAR STORIES 

All content © copyright WRCB.
EEO Reports|FCC Public File
All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.