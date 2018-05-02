The Conservation Kid: How you can help a local 8-year-old clean up the river

A Chattanooga 8-year-old boy is trying to help save the environment and Home Depot is helping him with his goal.
Wednesday, May 2nd 2018, 6:27 pm EDT

POPULAR STORIES 

All content © copyright WRCB.
EEO Reports|FCC Public File
All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.