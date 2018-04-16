What the Tech? App of the Day: Upwork - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

What the Tech? App of the Day: Upwork

Upwork is an app and web platform where freelancers can advertise their skills and where small businesses or companies can hire freelancers for jobs or projects.
