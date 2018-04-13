David Karnes' Friday morning forecast - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

David Karnes' Friday morning forecast

Good Friday!  We will have a ridiculously nice end to the weekend.  This afternoon we will have highs around 80 degrees and plenty of sunshine.  It will be a bit windy ahead of a strong cold front.  Winds will blow from the south at 10-20 mph. Saturday will start warm with lows in the upper 50s.  Clouds will build in through the morning as the front nears.  

