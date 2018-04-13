David Karnes' Friday morning forecast

Good Friday! We will have a ridiculously nice end to the weekend. This afternoon we will have highs around 80 degrees and plenty of sunshine. It will be a bit windy ahead of a strong cold front. Winds will blow from the south at 10-20 mph. Saturday will start warm with lows in the upper 50s. Clouds will build in through the morning as the front nears.
Can't find what you're looking for?
WRCB-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.