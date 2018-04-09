Friends of Vi Lawhorn gather to recall their greatest memories o - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Friends of Vi Lawhorn gather to recall their greatest memories of her

More than 30 of Vi Lawhorn's friends met at Bud's Sports Bar to recall their best memories of Vi Lawhorn.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.