Google breaks ground on new data center in Alabama - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Google breaks ground on new data center in Alabama

Google broke ground today on their new data center in Alabama.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.