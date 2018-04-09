David Karnes' Monday morning forecast

Good Monday. After a cool and drizzly weekend we will see some welcome clearing and warming this week. Today we will see a nice mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with highs in the mid 60s, well below the average high of 71. Tuesday will be similarly nice with lows in the low to mid 40s, and highs warming to the mid 60s.
