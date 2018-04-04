Brittany Beggs Wednesday morning forecast

Good Morning, As showers exit through 4AM for Blue Ridge, Ellijay, and Murphy, a cold front is moving through this morning. Temperatures are going to quickly descend through the morning hours dipping to the upper 40s for the commute. We'll start off the day with cloud cover, with clouds thinning by 10AM-11AM becoming sunny in the afternoon.
