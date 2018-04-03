Father charged with fatally shooting his son - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Father charged with fatally shooting his son

Chattanooga police have arrested Billy Forte on Tuesday night in the shooting death of his son, Charles Forte.
