Brittany Beggs Tuesday morning forecast

Good Morning, It will be a mild and breezy day with a partly cloudy sky. Look for light winds under 5 mph this morning. A south wind pick up after 11AM with gust winds of 24 mph in the afternoon. Temperatures will warm to the upper 70s again! Tonight, there is an increasing risk for strong/to severe storms. It will be late, moving in after 11PM for those west of I-75, and towards Chattanooga by 12AM-1AM, and in Cleveland and Athens by 1AM-2AM.