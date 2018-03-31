Nick's Saturday evening weather - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Nick's Saturday evening weather

Easter Sunday will be seasonably mild but mostly cloudy. Isolated showers could develop, especially north of Chattanooga, with highs around 70º.
