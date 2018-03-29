David Karnes' Thursday morning forecast

Good Thursday. Ahead of a line of late afternoon storms we will have very warm weather. We are in the low 60s this morning, and will climb all the way to the low 70s with cloudy skies this afternoon. Late this afternoon the storms will start moving through. There is a slight chance of a few of them becoming severe. The biggest threats are from damaging winds and isolated tornadoes, but, again, the risk is very low.
