David Karnes' Wednesday morning forecast - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

David Karnes' Wednesday morning forecast

Good Wednesday.  It will be much warmer today with the high reaching 72 degrees, a good 5 degrees above average.  The cloudy cover will continue with little to show for it in terms of rain.  Only an isolated sprinkle is possible here and there as the main line of rain remains bottled up to our west. That rain will break through Thursday.  

