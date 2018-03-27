David's midday weather - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

David's midday weather

Today will be another cloudy, relatively cool day (the average high is 67) with temps only reaching the upper 50s.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.