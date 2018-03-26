David Karnes' Monday morning forecast

Good Monday. We are starting the week with a lot of clouds, but very little in the way of rain. A line of rain over the plains will cause flooding there, but as it has stalled, we will only manage to get a steady stream of clouds with the rain holding off for now. We will not warm up much at all. We will go from the upper 40s this morning to the low to mid 50s this afternoon.
