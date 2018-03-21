Former gang member featured in 'The Blind Side' speaks to Tennes - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Former gang member featured in 'The Blind Side' speaks to Tennessee Valley students

A former high ranking gang member visited local schools Wednesday with a message of hope and new beginnings.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.