Paul's Wednesday evening weather - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Paul's Wednesday evening weather

A freeze warning is in effect for much of our area tonight as the winds die down and the skies clear off. Lows will be dropping into the 20's and low 30's.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.