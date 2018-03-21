David's midday weather - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

David's midday weather

This afternoon we will clear somewhat and winds will get even stronger as the chilly air continues to stream in. Highs will be only in the mid to upper 40s.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.