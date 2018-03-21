David Karnes' Wednesday morning forecast

Good Wednesday. We are starting cold and blustery with temps in the 30s and winds from the northwest at 10-15 mph. We also have light snow showers this morning in the Blue Ridge Mtns. near Murphy and flurries on the Cumberland Plateau. This afternoon we will clear somewhat and winds will get even stronger as the chilly air continues to stream in.
