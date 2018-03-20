David Karnes' Tuesday morning forecast

Good Tuesday. We have a DENSE FOG ADVISORY in effect through the morning. You will have very limited visibility on the way in this morning. Temps are mild in the upper 40s and low 50s. Skies will be overcast all day with light drizzles throughout the day. It will also be a bit windy with winds from the WNW at 10-20 mph.
