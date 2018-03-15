David Karnes' Thursday morning forecast - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

David Karnes' Thursday morning forecast

Good Thursday.  We are off to another cold start with temps in the 20s and 30s this morning.  Get ready for a rapid warm up this afternoon, however, as we soar into the low to mid-60s this afternoon with perfectly blue skies.  Not bad for the Ides of March. Friday will be a great day.  We will start cool, but not AS chilly with temps starting in the upper 30s and low 40s.  

