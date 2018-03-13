UPDATE: Man, dogs killed in house fire on Igou Gap Road - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Man, dogs killed in house fire on Igou Gap Road

Damage to the home on Igou Gap Road shows how intense the flames were early Tuesday morning when a fire broke out and is why fire officials say they weren't able to get to the man inside to save him.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.