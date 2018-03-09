Brittany Beggs' Friday morning forecast - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Brittany Beggs' Friday morning forecast

Good Morning! A Freeze Warning continues through 9 AM for counties in north Georgia and north Alabama, and Franklin in Tennessee. A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. This is also a time to make sure outdoor pets have proper shelter.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.