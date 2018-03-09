Brittany Beggs' Friday morning forecast

Good Morning! A Freeze Warning continues through 9 AM for counties in north Georgia and north Alabama, and Franklin in Tennessee. A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. This is also a time to make sure outdoor pets have proper shelter.
