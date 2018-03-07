David Karnes' Wednesday morning forecast

Good Wednesday. We had a few sneak flurries and sprinkles popping up this morning for a few folks. The southern end of the storm system in the northeast U.S. clipped us allowing for the light wintry mix in some spots. That is the exception, not the rule, however. The main feature of today's weather will be the cooler and windy weather settling in.
