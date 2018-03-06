David Karnes' Tuesday morning forecast

Good Tuesday. The morning showers will continue tapering off through the morning. This afternoon will be excellent with sunny skies and a high in the mid 60s. Wednesday we will need to break the jackets back out. We will see temps in the mid to upper 30s when we head out on Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon will be cool with partly cloudy skies and the high only making it to 51.
