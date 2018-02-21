Group gathers at courthouse to remember young woman killed in fr - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Group gathers at courthouse to remember young woman killed in front of popular Southside bar

Stop the violence. That was the message Cachet Peterson's friends and family want Chattanoogan’s to hear.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.