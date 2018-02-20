UPDATE: Ringgold HS student charged after social media threat - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Ringgold HS student charged after social media threat

The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office says that a student created a fake account on social media, making it appear that she was being threatened and would be killed the next day at school.
