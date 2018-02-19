Is danger lurking inside your home? - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Is danger lurking inside your home?

Electrical problems caused 45 thousand home fires over the last five years. So far this year, Bradley County Firefighters have responded to numerous electrical fires and they say most of those fires could have been prevented.
