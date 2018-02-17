UPDATE: Ochs Highway closed while crews investigate fatal crash - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Ochs Highway closed while crews investigate fatal crash

Ochs Highway remains closed while crews clean up and investigate this morning's fatal crash.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.