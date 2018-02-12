Murphy High School principal indicted on two charges of indecent - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Murphy High School principal indicted on two charges of indecent liberties with student

Monday, we are learning more about the Cherokee County, North Carolina principal who is suspended.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.