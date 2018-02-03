Uniformed officer asked to leave restaurant because he was carry - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Uniformed officer asked to leave restaurant because he was carrying his service weapon

A Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officer was asked to leave the Outback Steakhouse in Cleveland Friday night because he had his service weapon on him.
