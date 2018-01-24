Youth program designed to reduce violence being defunded - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Youth program designed to reduce violence being defunded

This program is an initiative that’s aimed at reducing violence in the city through mentoring and services for youth.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.