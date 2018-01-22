UPDATE: Haslam announces new aggressive, state-wide opioid plan - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Haslam announces new aggressive, state-wide opioid plan

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam announced an aggressive and comprehensive plan to end the opioid epidemic Monday, focusing on three major components: prevention, treatment and law enforcement.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.