Gates remained locked, visitors turned away at national parks - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Gates remained locked, visitors turned away at national parks

The National Park Service is one of the many government services affected by the shutdown, including Point Park.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.