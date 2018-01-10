Copperhill's mayor addresses city's water problems - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Copperhill's mayor addresses city's water problems

The city is in the process of changing its water suplier to Copper Basin Utilities.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.