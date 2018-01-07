Nick's Sunday evening weather - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Nick's Sunday evening weather

The air aloft will be warmer, coming off the Gulf of Mexico. This means as light rain starts falling later tonight it will freeze as it hits some bridges, overpasses, and other elevated surfaces.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.