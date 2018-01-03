Animals at the Chattanooga Zoo spending more time outside in the - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Animals at the Chattanooga Zoo spending more time outside in the cold

Despite this very cold week, Chattanooga zoo is still open, and many of the animals are spending the night in their habitats.
