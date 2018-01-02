Pipes frozen? Here's what you should do now - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Pipes frozen? Here's what you should do now

A couple things you need to do tonight, let your faucets drip and remember to keep the door to your laundry room open to protect the pipes to your washer.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.