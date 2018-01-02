UPDATE: Utility companies urging people to conserve energy durin - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Utility companies urging people to conserve energy during cold snap

The power supply alertwill remain in effect for the TVA service area until further notice.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.