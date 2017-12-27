Mt. Vernon Restaurant has closed for good - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Mt. Vernon Restaurant has closed for good

Mt. Vernon restaurant announced Wednesday it is closing after serving customers for more than 60 years.
