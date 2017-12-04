UPDATE: Two UTC employees cited for public indecency; Cinema One - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Two UTC employees cited for public indecency; Cinema One cited

The Cinema One Theater and Adult Book Store has also been cited, for adult business violations, according to the Chattanooga Police Department.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.