Kayakers and paddlers on the Ocoee River welcome damaged flume - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Kayakers and paddlers on the Ocoee River welcome damaged flume

Those who usually hang up the suit this time of year, will be out on the water this winter thanks to mother nature.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.